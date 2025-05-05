Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

