Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 132,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.06 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

