Mariner LLC Grows Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,280 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.52 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

