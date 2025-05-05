Mariner LLC Grows Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 353.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Prudential by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE PUK opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

