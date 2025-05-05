Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE OR opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

