Mariner LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,626,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.