Mariner LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 114,670 shares during the period.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQO opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe.

