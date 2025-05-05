Mariner LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $173.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

