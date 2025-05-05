Mariner LLC Has $319,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

IRDM stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.