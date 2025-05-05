Mariner LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

