Mariner LLC Invests $288,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. This represents a 28.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

