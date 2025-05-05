Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,399.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 196,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

