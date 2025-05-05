Mariner LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after buying an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $27.47 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.62 and a beta of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $848,547.39. This represents a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

