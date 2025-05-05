Mariner LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $45.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

