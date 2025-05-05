Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. The trade was a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $58.63 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

