Mariner LLC Purchases 116,054 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Mariner LLC increased its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 705.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,054 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,782 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 945,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

New Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NGD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

