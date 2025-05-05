Mariner LLC Purchases 1,749 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $43.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

