Mariner LLC Purchases 285 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Mariner LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

