Mariner LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $47.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

