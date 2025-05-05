Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $75.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

