Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $868.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

