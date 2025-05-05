Mariner LLC Raises Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKT stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

