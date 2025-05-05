Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140 over the last three months. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Articles

