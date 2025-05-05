Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laureate Education by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Up 8.0 %

LAUR opened at $22.29 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

