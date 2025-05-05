Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.23% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYHG opened at $63.24 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

