Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.1 %

AMWD stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $106.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

