Mariner LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO William T. Presley bought 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. This trade represents a 1.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

