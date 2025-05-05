Mariner LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $930.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

