Mariner LLC Sells 191 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after buying an additional 68,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1,856.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of IES stock opened at $238.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day moving average is $219.15. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $320.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

