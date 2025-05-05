Mariner LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 431,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $4,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

