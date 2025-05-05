Mariner LLC Sells 255 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

DFIN opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

