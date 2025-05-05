Mariner LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

ESRT opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,629.77. The trade was a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESRT. Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

