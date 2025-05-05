Mariner LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 605,508 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after acquiring an additional 361,616 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,426 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.77 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

