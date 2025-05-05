Mariner LLC Sells 6,970 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,008 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 138,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

PAGP stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.79%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

