Mariner LLC Sells 9,795 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

