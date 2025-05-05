Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,921,000 after acquiring an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $18,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $15,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,535,000 after buying an additional 52,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $187,262.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,787,715.20. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,806 shares of company stock valued at $960,942. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.81. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $92.36 and a 12 month high of $268.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

