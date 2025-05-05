Mariner LLC Trims Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 956,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 597,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Marqeta stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

