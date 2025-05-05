Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $147.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $189.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.91.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

