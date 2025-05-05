Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $144.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

