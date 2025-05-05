Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 181,217 ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 181,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $7,557,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.69. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

