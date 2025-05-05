Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 28,914 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.25 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
