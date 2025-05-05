Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 28,914 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.25 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

