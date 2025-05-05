Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,937,000 after purchasing an additional 243,531 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $7,432,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $6,423,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

