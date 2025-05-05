Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 201.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Profound Medical worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,652,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 896,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

