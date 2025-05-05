Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 75,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,028 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
AVIR stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
