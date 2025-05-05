Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.2 %

VLGEA opened at $36.64 on Monday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $540.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.59. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $53,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,809.11. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,843 shares of company stock worth $320,011. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile



Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

