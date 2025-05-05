Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 828.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $63.98 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.