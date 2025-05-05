Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $266,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $148.71 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.23.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

