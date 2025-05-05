Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,136,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $406.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.27 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

