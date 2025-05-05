Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,449 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

FDMT stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

