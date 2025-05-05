Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 40,698 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,745,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,328 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 95,924 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 185,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $9.55 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of -79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

